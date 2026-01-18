One killed as gang attacks motorcyclists in Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person was reportedly killed in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, following an attack on motorcyclists by a gang of hoodlums in a part of the town.

It was gathered that the gang, said to be based in the Asoje area of Osogbo, is allegedly loyal to an individual identified as “Olalekan” around the Orita Elelede axis.

An eyewitness, Lamina Kamiludeen, told Vanguard that one of the victims, identified as Kazeem Oyewole, was killed on the spot, while another motorcyclist narrowly escaped after sustaining machete injuries.

Findings revealed that the deceased was a personal assistant to a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as “Asiri Eniba.” The motive behind the attack has yet to be established.

According to Kamiludeen, the two men were riding a motorcycle through Orita Elelede, near Asoje Junction, when they were chased by the gang and eventually attacked.

“While Oyewole was killed instantly, the other victim managed to escape with severe injuries before a police team arrived at the scene to calm the situation,” he said.

He added that the police evacuated the body of the deceased as residents and shop owners in the area fled for safety.

A visit to the scene by Vanguard showed police operatives patrolling the area to prevent a possible reprisal attack that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

When contacted, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed that officers were deployed to the scene immediately the report was received. However, he said he was yet to receive a formal briefing from officers on the ground and could not immediately confirm the death.

A resident of the area, Akeem Okeloye, also confirmed the incident and expressed fear that associates of the deceased might regroup to launch a counter-attack. He appealed to security agencies to maintain a strong presence in the area to forestall further violence.