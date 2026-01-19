One killed as gang attacks motorcyclists in Osogbo

Osogbo—One person has been reportedly killed in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, after a gang of hoodlums attacked motorcyclists in a section of the town.

It was gathered that the gang, said to be based in the Asoje area of Osogbo, are loyalists of an individual known as “Olalekan” around the Orita Elelede area.An eyewitness, Lamina Kamiludeen, told Vanguard that one of the victims, Kazeem Oyewole, died on the spot, while another escaped with multiple machete injuries.

Findings revealed that the deceased was a personal assistant to a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as “Asiri Eniba.” The motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained. According to Kamiludeen, the two men were riding on a motorcycle through Orita Elelede, near Asoje Junction, when they were chased and attacked by the gang.

“While Oyewole was killed instantly, the other victim managed to escape with serious injuries before a police team arrived to de-escalate the situation. The police later evacuated the body as residents and shop owners fled the area for safety,” he said.

When Vanguard visited the scene, police operatives were seen patrolling the area to prevent possible reprisal attacks and a breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Abiodun Ojelabi, said officers were deployed to the area immediately after the report was received.

However, he said he was yet to receive a full briefing from officers on the ground to officially confirm the fatality.

A resident, Akeem Okeloye, also confirmed the attack and expressed fear of possible retaliation by associates of the deceased, urging security agencies to maintain a strong presence in the area.