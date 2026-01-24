Ondo Police probe illegal clinic linked to maternal death

The Police in Ondo State have commenced investigations into an alleged case involving the operation of an illegal medical facility linked to a maternal death in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure, said the case was reported by concerned citizens of Sabo area on Jan. 18 at about 6 p.m.

Jimoh said the concerned citizens alleged that one Kehinde Olawuyi, male, aged; 36 years, and his wife, Eniola Olawuyi, were operating an illegal medical clinic at Orita Odigbo.

“According to the report, the suspects allegedly admitted one Iyanu, female, aged; 28 years, on Jan.4 at about noon for delivery at the said illegal facility.

“It was further alleged that the suspects mishandled the medical procedure in an unprofessional manner, which resulted in the victim becoming unconscious and bleeding profusely.

“The victim was immediately rushed to another medical facility in Odigbo for emergency medical attention.

“Unfortunately, despite efforts by medical personnel, she was later confirmed dead.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were not registered medical practitioners, confirming the facility was being operated illegally.

“The case is currently under investigation, and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police (CP) warned members of the public against patronising unregistered and illegal medical facilities.

He also said the CP urged residents of the state to always seek medical care from licensed and certified health institutions.

Jimoh, therefore, appealed to members of the public with any credible and actionable information, which might lead to the apprehension of the suspects, to promptly report such information to the nearest police station.

According to him, all information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. (NAN)