Ondo police arrest fake doctor operating illegal clinic

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A 25 year old fake medical doctor, Idris Nasiru, operating illegal clinic at Ore, Ondo state, has been arrested by police detectives.

Nasiru’s arrest followed an intelligence-led operation by Command’s Surveillance Team.

Police source said that a search of his shop led to the recovery of various medical items, including packs of injection needles, medical drips, bandages, and assorted medical kits.

” Subsequently, a thorough search of his residence was conducted with a duly signed search warrant, during which used injection bottles, needles, and syringes were also recovered.

” Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is not a registered medical practitioner, confirming that the clinic was being operated illegally.

“He has since made useful statements while in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Contacted the spokesperson for the state police command DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the arrest was “another significant breakthrough in the commands sustained fight against medical quackery.

Abayomi added that ” This arrest forms part of the Command’s intensified efforts to dismantle medical criminal networks operating within the State.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence-led policing in disrupting criminal activities.

The police image maker, reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering resolve to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State.

He urged members of the public to continue cooperating with the Police by providing credible and actionable information that will assist in combating crime and criminality across the State.

Abayomi advised residents of the state ” to exercise caution when seeking medical services and to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to medical quacks, assuring the public that the Police remain committed to eradicating medical crimes in all their forms.