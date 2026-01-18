Ondo Amotekun arrests three apprentices for attempted murder of Fulani boss

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, says it has arrested three Fulani apprentices for the alleged attempted murder of their boss.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Corps, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure during the parade of 32 suspects for various offences.

Adeleye said the three suspects allegedly attempted to kill their Fulani boss after slaughtering 10 of his cows in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects are Ibrahim, aged 40; Yunusa, aged 30; and Abdukadri, 25 years. 17 of the suspects paraded today are linked to kidnap-related cases.

“This represents an increase in the number of kidnap suspects recorded in the state.

“In recent times, we have observed a renewed upsurge in the influx of young, unemployed men from the upper part of the country into the state.

“In collaboration with other security agencies, we have continued to do everything within our capacity to return those without genuine reasons for coming into the state, back to their states of origin.

“Across the board, we want to reassure the public that the state remains peaceful, and criminal activities are steadily on the decline,” he said.

Vanguard News