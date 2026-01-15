Omatu brothers’ deaths show Nigeria failed its citizens — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has described the deaths of three brothers; Stephen Onyeka Omatu, Casmir Nnabuike Omatu and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, in the fire incident at the Great Nigeria Insurance building in Lagos as a grave national failure, saying the tragedy exposed the collapse of Nigeria’s emergency response system.

Obi spoke after attending the burial of the siblings, whose lives were cut short after they were trapped in the burning building for days without rescue.

In a statement he personally signed, the former governor said the incident went beyond a family’s grief and reflected a systemic breakdown that continues to cost Nigerians their lives.

He said the brothers’ deaths highlighted the consequences of neglect and institutional unpreparedness, noting that repeated cries for help went unanswered before their bodies were eventually recovered from the rubble several days later.

“Yesterday, I attended the deeply emotional and heartbreaking burial of three siblings; Stephen Onyeka Omatu, Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, the young brothers whose lives were cruelly cut short in the fire at the Great Nigeria Insurance building in Lagos.

“For days, these young men sent desperate pleas for help while trapped inside the building, yet no emergency services came to their rescue. Their bodies were only recovered several days later, after days of unanswered calls.

“This is not only a devastating loss for the Omatu family; it is a national loss. Their deaths are a painful reminder of the urgent need to strengthen our emergency response systems and make them accessible, responsive, and effective for every citizen.

“We cannot continue like this. Every life matters, and no Nigerian should be left to perish in such a gruesome manner when timely help could, and should, have been provided,” Obi added.

The former governor also offered prayers for the deceased and their grieving family, calling for collective resolve to prevent a recurrence.