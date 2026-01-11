Olu of Warri tasks oil firms on development, laments neglect of Itsekiri communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI — The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has expressed concern over what he described as the persistent underdevelopment and neglect of Itsekiri oil-bearing communities, calling on international oil companies operating in the area to fulfil their responsibilities to host communities.

The monarch spoke on Saturday in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State after touring several Itsekiri oil and gas producing communities. He lamented the level of poverty in the areas despite decades of oil exploration and revenue generation.

Ogiame Atuwatse III said the Warri Palace would henceforth take a firm stand in support of Itsekiri oil-bearing communities to demand their fair share of development and empowerment from oil companies operating in the region.

“Oil companies should stop repeating the failures of the past. The palace is standing up for every oil-bearing Itsekiri community,” the monarch said.

He stressed that the demand was not about awarding contracts to a few individuals but about ensuring dignity, justice and sustainable development for all members of the communities.

“We seek peace, partnership, development and justice. The palace will no longer watch from a distance,” he added.

The Olu of Warri also accused some oil companies of allegedly working with a few individuals to deny host communities their rightful benefits, insisting that such practices would no longer be tolerated.

Highlighting the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the monarch noted that proper implementation of the law would translate into meaningful development for oil-producing communities.

He further urged government at all levels to intensify efforts to address the longstanding challenges of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region, stressing the need for inclusive growth and improved living conditions for host communities.