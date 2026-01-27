Ogunnusi Oloko family takes land dispute to Sanwo-Olu, Police

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Innocent Anaba

The Ogunnusi Oloko Family of Arapagi-Oloko Village, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, has escalated its petition over alleged illegal sale of ancestral land to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Police, raising fresh concerns about land sale in the fast-growing coastal corridor.

The family accused Mr. Sakiru Ganiyu of presenting himself as the head of the family.

It said checks on documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, show that Mr. Ganiyu’s name did not appear among the registered trustees or principal officers of the Ogunnusi Oloko Family Association, which was incorporated in 2013.

The family said the CAC documents list recognised family heads and trustees, including Elder Mumuni Oloko, acknowledged by the family as Head of the Family.

In a petition earlier addressed to the Paramount Ruler of Ibeju Land, Oba Waliu Oniwolu, and now escalated to the state government and security agencies, the family alleged that Mr. Ganiyu presented family documents with signatures of senior family members withour their authorisation.

A formal resolution issued by the family association also warned against illegal and unapproved land sales and announced plans to prosecute any individual found culpable.

The resolution noted that the activities allegedly continued despite repeated appeals and internal interventions.

The family further alleged that Ganiyu recently petitioned the Lagos State Attorney-General against some principal family members, describing the claims as unsubstantiated and an attempt to legitimise disputed land transactions.

In its appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the family urged the state government to intervene to halt further land sales, protect innocent buyers and preserve communal land ownership in Ibeju-Lekki, an area experiencing intense real-estate pressure.

It also called on the police to investigate the matter.

At press time, Mr. Ganiyu had not responded to the allegations, while officials of the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police were yet to issue official statements.