Ogun court denies hip-hop singer, Portable bail

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, has denied bail to controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, following his arraignment on multiple criminal charges.

Portable was arraigned on a nine-count charge of assault, theft, causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.

However, the trial judge declined to grant him bail, citing the absence of the police officer allegedly assaulted during the incident.

The court stressed that the presence of the officer was necessary before a decision could be taken on the bail application.

Consequently, the singer was remanded in custody, with the court adjourning the matter to January 19, for a hearing on the bail application.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed that the charges followed a complaint reportedly lodged by Portable’s estranged partner, Ashabi Simple.

Portable was brought before the court on Monday after his arrest by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command over allegations linked to a New Year’s Day incident at his bar located in the Iyana Ilogbo area of the state.

According to the prosecution, the singer allegedly attacked Ashabi, as well as several police officers and other individuals present at the scene during the incident.

He was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at N12 million, said to belong to one of the complainants, Ileyemi Damilola.

The vehicle was reportedly registered under a car dealership identified as Wally Dex Auto.

During the proceedings, two siblings of Ashabi, simple testified as prosecution witnesses, giving accounts of the alleged assault. Ashabi herself was not present in court.

The police further alleged that Portable obstructed and assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was performing her official duties during the incident.