Ikorodu school collapse : Sanwo-Olu orders immediate relocation of pupils

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the immediate relocation of pupils of Odokekere High School, Ikorodu, following the collapse of a bungalow classroom block. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the incident.

The building, located in the Odo-Kekere community, collapsed on Thursday evening, causing panic among residents. Eyewitnesses described a loud crack and dust filling the area, but the incident occurred after school hours, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

First responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) quickly cordoned off the area. Preliminary reports confirmed that no students, staff, or security personnel were trapped in the rubble.

“We thank God it didn’t happen in the morning when the children were in their desks. This is a wake-up call for the government,” said Mrs. Boluwaji Aderinto, an adjacent resident.

The Principal of the school, Mr. J.T. Olaniyan, stated that the collapsed structure was a temporary classroom built by the community as a stopgap measure before it caved in. Olaniyan assumed duty as principal just a week prior and could not provide further details.

A high-level delegation from the State Ministry of Education, including officials from the Project Unit and the Director of Education District II, Mr. Sanni Omotayo, visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

The Lagos State Government, through the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), confirmed that the building had already been earmarked for demolition to make way for a new classroom block to accommodate the school’s growing population.

“SCRPS received with shock the news of the bungalow classroom collapse at Odokekere High School. The state government regrets the incident, but no casualties were recorded, and all students are safe,” the SCRPS statement read.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered the immediate relocation of pupils to nearby schools to avoid disruption to their academic activities. SCRPS officials will assess the situation on-site to enable prompt construction of an ultra-modern classroom block.”

The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of school buildings across Lagos State, with calls for urgent renovation and overhaul of public and private school structures to safeguard students.