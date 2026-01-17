Odokekere school building already marked for demolition — Lagos govt

•As Sanwo-Olu orders relocation of pupils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has expressed regret over the collapse of a classroom block at Odokekere High School, Ikorodu, noting that the structure had already been marked for demolition to pave way for the construction of a modern classroom edifice before the unfortunate incident occurred.

This clarification was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS).

The bungalow classroom block collapsed late Thursday, but fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

The statement read in part: “SCRPS received with shock the sad news of the bungalow classroom block which collapsed late Thursday at Odokekere High School, Ikorodu. The state government regrets the unfortunate incident. However, records from the SCRPS office show that the classroom block had already been marked for demolition in order to construct a befitting classroom edifice that will accommodate the large student population in the school.”

The committee further assured: “We also wish to state that no casualty was recorded in the building collapse. All of our students are in perfect condition.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the immediate relocation of pupils to nearby schools to ensure their academic activities are not disrupted.

Meanwhile, a team of SCRPS officials is scheduled to visit the school for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident. The government said this will enable it to work out modalities for the immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block to serve the school’s growing population.