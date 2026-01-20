Odigie-Oyegun tasks youths on Nigeria as Obidients in Edo join ADC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) in Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Monday lamented the inability of successive governments in Nigeria to use the abundant resources in the country to improve the living conditions of the people.

He stated this in Benin City when thousands of the Obidients Movement in Edo State, mostly youths collapsed their structure into the ADC where they expressed optimism that Peter Obi would get the presidential ticket of the party and go ahead to win the 2027 presidential election.

Odigie-Oyegun said he was impressed with the turnout of the youths and praised their resilience admitting that his generation tried to set the country on the right path but failed. He said the youths have come to the rescue.

He said, “A new Nigeria is truly possible. A few days ago, I was in the hall when a colourful and important personality, Dele Momodu, joined us.

“Today is the first time I saw youths that were committed to nation building. It is my first time meeting members of the Obidient Movement in this number. We are convinced that the youth of this country are ready.

“And you know the good lesson? I can now retire convinced that the youths of this country are ready.

“You have now decided, through the ADC, to join the struggle to rescue Nigeria. And create that new nation of your dreams.

“Today, today, I am now saying it without a doubt, that you, taking off with you, will finally land in Aso Rock, the great village.”

On the part of the national Chief Whip of the party, Elder Festus Igbinoba tasked members to look for how to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party with the sole purpose of rescuing power from the incumbent government.

Also speaking, the state chairman of ADC, Kennedy Odion said the Obidient Movement is a force to reckon with and urged everyone to work for the success of the party and ensure it wins in the forthcoming general elections.

The Edo South coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Mr. Asemota Igiogbe, expressed the group’s readiness to embark on aggressive mobilisation of members for the party.

He said, “This is the right party to battle the APC in Edo state and Nigeria. ADC will take over Edo and the country. We expect Peter Obi to be the president. We are here to better the party not to ask for positions.

“We will influence the masses to vote for the ADC. The party is for people who want a better Nigeria. I want to let us know that the current leaders were the people who made the Labour Party thick. Now that we have fused into ADC, Labour is no more.

“We don’t share money to mobilise people. We are self-funded. Some of those that won on our platform betrayed us and joined the APC.”

The state woman leader, Faith Ebhogabhe said the ADC is on a rescue mission. We are the David God and sent to Goliath. We are going to bring the APC down with your voter’s card.