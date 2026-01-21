Obi urges immediate action after Kaduna church abductions, “Enough Is Enough”

Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for urgent and decisive action following the confirmed abduction of over 150 worshippers from churches in Kaduna State.

Obi made the remarks in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, questioning earlier denials of the incident and the accountability of those who threatened sanctions against alleged “falsehood spreaders.”

“Since it has now been confirmed that over 150 worshippers were kidnapped from churches in Kaduna, where and how did those who denied the incident initially get their information?” he asked.

He added, “And since those who denied threatened to punish the people said to be spreading falsehood, who now face the punishment?”

The former vice-presidential candidate stressed that in any serious country, such an incident would prompt decisive national action, transparent communication, and visible leadership. “Leadership is not only about grabbing power, but it is also about presence. It is about speaking when citizens are hurting, acting when lives are at risk, and showing clearly that every Nigerian life matters,” Obi said.

He urged the government and security agencies to ensure that all victims are released safely and unharmed and to intensify efforts to confront the ongoing insecurity in the country. “Enough is enough,” he declared.