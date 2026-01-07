Obi is the surest bet for ADC in 2027 — Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — Former Governor of Enugu State and ex–National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to adopt former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as its flagbearer for the 2027 general election.

Speaking with Vanguard at his residence in Enugu on Tuesday, Nwodo described Obi as the aspirant with the highest goodwill and trust among Nigerians, insisting that no other candidate across party lines commands comparable nationwide acceptance ahead of 2027.

According to him, Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election demonstrated his broad appeal, despite contesting without the backing of established political heavyweights.

“In the last election, Peter Obi went to the Labour Party without any sitting or former governor, senator, or House of Representatives member. He had no politicians of weight, not even House of Assembly members, yet he recorded the highest votes in many places. He was placed third to make it difficult for him to recover his footing,” Nwodo said.

He noted that the political landscape has since changed in Obi’s favour, with several influential politicians now aligning with him.

“Today, Obi has former governors, sitting and former senators, and about 18 members of the House of Representatives who were present at his declaration for ADC. It is no longer a one-man effort. He is moving into ADC with a formidable team, and we can expect a repeat of the 2023 tsunami in 2027,” he added.

Nwodo recalled that the Obi wave during the last election cycle overwhelmed sitting governors in states such as Enugu, Imo, and Benue, preventing some from securing senatorial seats.

He argued that electoral success is determined less by the number of sitting governors a party controls and more by the mood of the electorate.

“What matters is where the hearts of Nigerians lie. Are Nigerians happy with the ruling APC government, or are they in pain and poverty? Hunger, insecurity, unemployment, inflation, and the number of out-of-school children are rising at alarming rates. Nigerians are dying daily due to insecurity, hunger, and lack of basic healthcare,” he said.

Nwodo maintained that Obi remains ADC’s strongest contender for the presidency and called for the continuation of power within the southern region, citing what he described as the failure of the current administration.

He further framed Obi’s candidacy within Nigeria’s broader national reconciliation discourse.

“If you look at the tripod of Nigeria — Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba, and Igbo — it is only the Igbo that have not occupied the presidency. Many believe that until an Igbo man becomes president, the wounds of the civil war will not fully heal. Peter Obi’s presidency would mark the completion of that reconciliation,” he said.

According to Nwodo, an Obi presidency would address the long-standing sense of marginalisation among the Igbo people and reaffirm their place as equal stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

He concluded by stating that Obi has consistently demonstrated the capacity and ideas needed to tackle Nigeria’s developmental challenges and should be given the opportunity to do so.