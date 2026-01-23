NSCDC Nasarawa strengthens collaboration with INEC on electoral security

Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance the security of electoral materials and ensure the maintenance of peace before, during and after elections in the state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Commandant Brah Samson Umoru, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Nasarawa State, Dr. Shehu Wahab, at his office in Lafia.

A statement issued shortly after the visit by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Victor Jerry, said the engagement reflected the proactive leadership of Commandant Umoru and the Corps’ resolve to deepen inter-agency cooperation in the interest of democracy, peace and security in Nasarawa State.

According to the statement, Commandant Umoru assured INEC of the Corps’ continued support in the discharge of its constitutional mandate, particularly in the areas of election security, protection of critical electoral materials and the maintenance of peace throughout the electoral process.

He stressed that effective collaboration among security agencies is crucial to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, adding that the NSCDC would continue to deploy its personnel and expertise to safeguard electoral activities across the state.

In his response, the REC, Dr. Shehu Wahab, thanked the Commandant for the visit and commended the NSCDC for its consistent support and professionalism in previous elections.

He expressed confidence in the Corps’ capacity to contribute meaningfully to peaceful and hitch-free elections and called for sustained synergy among all security agencies involved in the electoral process.