North firmly behind Tinubu for 2027, says Ganduje

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By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The immediate-past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has dismissed claims that northern Nigeria will withdraw its support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, describing such projections as a “big mistake.”

The former Kano State governor asserted that there is currently no southern candidate more suited to lead Nigeria beyond 2027 than the incumbent President.

Ganduje spoke on Friday in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum which decorated him as their Grand Patron and also pledged their early loyalty to the President’s re-election bid.

He emphasized that Nigeria is fortunate to be led by a “pure politician” whose career has been defined by a struggle for democracy.

“Those thinking the North will vote for a different candidate in 2027 are making a grave error. This is the first time Nigeria is led by a President whose primary constituency is politics. He has the upbringing, the belief in national unity, and the history of even going into exile to ensure democracy survived in Nigeria”, he stated.

Ganduje highlighted that the President’s bold economic policies are already yielding results that transcend party lines.

He reminded the delegation of the understanding reached before the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that power would shift to the South after eight years, an agreement he believes should be fully honoured through a second term for Tinubu.

National Leader of the youth forum, Murtala Muhammad Gamji, declared that the North’s support is not just rhetorical but financial.

He revealed that the group is already mobilizing to raise funds to personally purchase the President’s 2027 nomination forms.

“We are here to tell you that wherever you lead, we follow. Claims that the North won’t vote for Asiwaju are false. No leader has supported northern interests quite like he has”, he said.