North-Central APC Forum dismisses calls for Wike’s resignation

Nyesom Wike

…Warns Against Disrupting FCT Development

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has rejected calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, warning that such demands could undermine ongoing development efforts in the nation’s capital.

The Forum also faulted calls urging President Bola Tinubu to sack or redeploy the minister, insisting that Wike should be allowed to focus on his mandate in the FCT.

The controversy followed recent remarks by the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who asked Wike to resign and concentrate on the politics of Rivers State. Basiru’s comments came after the FCT minister cautioned him against interfering in Rivers State politics, where Wike is locked in a political tussle with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In recent weeks, some groups and individuals dissatisfied with Wike’s political activities in Rivers State have also called on President Tinubu to remove him as FCT minister or redeploy him to another ministry. Among them is the Ijaw National Congress (INC), West African Chapter, which urged the President to move Wike to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Reacting to the developments in a statement issued on Monday, the Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said the minister should be left alone to continue his work in the FCT, which he described as an integral part of the North-Central region.

The Forum noted that since Wike’s appointment, the pace of development in the FCT has significantly improved, with the execution of several critical infrastructure projects.

According to the group, calls for his resignation or removal are a deliberate attempt to derail development in the territory and undermine the gains recorded so far under the Tinubu administration.

It stressed that it has no interest in the political crisis in Rivers State, maintaining that its sole concern is the development of the FCT and, by extension, the North-Central region.

The Forum said it was not interested in joining issues with APC leaders calling for Wike’s resignation but warned those behind the agitation to desist in order to avoid possible mass protests in the FCT.

“The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum rejects calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,” the statement said.

It added: “The minister is performing well in the FCT under an APC administration, and we frown at such calls, especially as they affect the development of the FCT, which is part of the North-Central.

“Some people spent eight years as FCT minister without anything tangible to show for it, but in less than two years, Wike has transformed the FCT. Yet, people pursuing selfish interests are calling for his resignation. This is condemnable, and we will not allow it, even if such calls are coming from leaders of the party.”

The Forum described as wrong any attempt by party leaders to demand Wike’s resignation on the grounds that he is not a member of the APC, insisting that his performance and contributions to the administration should be the focus.

“We do not want to join issues with those making these calls, but we advise them to back off,” the statement added. “Wike has added value to this administration, particularly in infrastructural development in the FCT. It is offensive and deeply worrisome that party leaders, especially the national secretary and national chairman, are antagonising him by asking him to resign.”

According to the Forum, those calling for Wike’s sack do not mean well for President Tinubu’s administration or the development of the country. It maintained that its interest remains the progress of the North-Central, noting that the President is focused on national development, to which Wike is making significant contributions.

The Forum disclosed that it had previously written a letter commending Wike for his infrastructural strides in the FCT, which it said have positively impacted the North-Central region.

“Last year, we sent a commendation letter to the FCT minister for his developmental efforts, which we believe have advanced the development of the North-Central,” it said.

“We are warning these ‘businessmen politicians’ to stop distracting the minister with calls for his resignation. We are not concerned with issues in Rivers State, and those taking sides there should not use it to distract the FCT minister.”

The group further argued that Wike played a more significant role in the APC’s victory in the 2023 presidential election than many party leaders.

“None of those calling for his resignation contributed as much as Wike to the emergence of this administration, even though he is not a member of the party,” the Forum said.

“The national chairman and national secretary know they did not contribute as much as Wike to President Bola Tinubu’s victory, so they should not be raising issues about his party membership.”

The North-Central APC Forum urged Wike to disregard the calls for his resignation and remain focused on developing the FCT.

“We urge the minister to ignore these calls, no matter where they are coming from, and continue with the development of the FCT,” the statement concluded.