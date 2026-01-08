Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola breaks down in tears after being stranded at Ekiti airport

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Bolaji Ogunmola, has lamented her ordeal after being stranded at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport following repeated flight delays and cancellations.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ogunmola expressed distress over the situation, saying it disrupted her work schedule and posed safety concerns. She explained that she travelled to Ekiti State for the commencement of production on her new film, a project she said had already consumed between ₦15 million and ₦20 million.

According to the actress, actors, crew members, catering services and logistics had already been arranged in Lagos, making her timely return crucial for the first day of shooting.

Ogunmola disclosed that she was scheduled to fly out of Ekiti the previous day but was informed at the airport that the flight had been delayed. After waiting for several hours, she was later told that the flight had been cancelled without any alternative arrangements. Attempts to secure a flight through Akure, she said, were also unsuccessful.

She added that after paying for accommodation to stay close to the airport, she was assured of an 8:00 a.m. departure the following day. However, upon arriving at the airport as early as 6:30 a.m., she was informed that the flight had been rescheduled multiple times — first to 9:30 a.m., then to 12 noon, and later to 5:30 p.m.

Describing the experience as painful and frustrating, Ogunmola cited what she described as poor communication from the airline, noting that the repeated delays directly affected her livelihood and the work of her production team already on set.

She stressed that her trip was strictly work-related and not for leisure, adding that the uncertainty left her with no option but to consider travelling by road to Lagos despite safety concerns.

The actress said she shared the video to document her experience and not to attack or accuse anyone, appealing for better communication and consideration for passengers whose work and safety depend on reliable air travel.