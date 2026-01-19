No mass church kidnapping in Kaduna — Police

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, has dismissed reports alleging the kidnapping of over 100 worshippers in Kajuru, Kaduna State, as falsehoods.

Rabiu said the claims were being peddled by “conflict entrepreneurs” seeking to destabilise Kaduna State and undermine the prevailing peace.

Addressing reporters after the State Security Council meeting on Monday, he challenged accusers to provide names and details of any alleged victims.

“Let anyone who claims this kidnapping occurred come forward with names and particulars of the victims,” the commissioner said.

He warned rumour mongers to desist, stressing that “the full wrath of the law” would be applied to those spreading false information.

Also speaking, Kajuru Local Government Chairman, Dauda Madaki, said security forces found no evidence of any attack in Kurmin Wali.

“We visited the church where the so-called kidnap took place. There was no evidence of any attack,” Madaki said.

He added that the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, confirmed that no such incident occurred in the community.

Madaki said the youth leader, Bernard Bona, also told journalists on the ground that “nothing of that nature happened.”

“So far, no one has produced a single name of a kidnapped person,” he said, alleging deliberate attempts to stir unrest.

Madaki urged residents to remain calm, continue lawful activities, and report suspicious movements or rumour peddlers to security agencies.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), said religious leaders also verified the claims as false.

“They found that what was pushed into the public space was completely untrue,” Shuaibu said.

He reaffirmed that the Kaduna State Government has “zero tolerance for criminality.” (NAN)