‘No disrespect intended’ – Ladoja clears air on Alaafin snub

Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has dismissed claims circulating on social media that he deliberately snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at an inter-faith gathering in Ibadan, describing the allegation as a misunderstanding that has been exaggerated and misrepresented.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, the monarch said the incident was neither intentional nor disrespectful, stressing that his actions were dictated by circumstance and protocol rather than any form of royal discourtesy.

“There was no intention whatsoever,” Oba Ladoja said. “What happened was not deliberate. It has been misinterpreted, particularly on social media.”

According to the Olubadan, he arrived slightly late at the event and attempted to take his seat quietly so as not to disrupt proceedings.

He explained that his movement within the venue was influenced by seating arrangements and the timing of his arrival.

“When I go late to a place, I try to bring good news. Just like at the mosque, when prayers are ongoing, you wait until people are properly arranged before joining. I was simply trying to take my seat before anyone would say I could no longer move.”

The monarch explained that his designated seat was positioned between specific sections of the hall, requiring him to pass through certain areas.

By the time he returned, he noticed that some dignitaries had already changed positions, prompting him to retrace his steps.

“My seat was between the Soun and the Alaafin. I had to pass through some people to get there. I did not take any decision to avoid or ignore anyone. Why should I?” he queried.

Oba Ladoja expressed concern over what he described as deliberate mischief by some commentators, noting that short video clips shared online do not accurately reflect the full sequence of events.

“If you watch the full video, you will see that I greeted people, including the governor. But social media often takes things out of context.”

On whether he had taken steps to address any perceived grievances arising from the incident, the Olubadan said communication had been made and insisted there was no tension or offence between the traditional institutions involved.

“I don’t believe anyone was being offensive, and I do not see the issue as an insult to anybody,” he said.

Beyond the controversy, the Olubadan reaffirmed his commitment to unity and social development, particularly among younger generations.

“My focus is to unite the present generation and those coming after us. We must raise standards, especially in education, and concentrate on what truly brings progress to our society,” Ladoja said.