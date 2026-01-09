No budget in Rivers, Fubara spending public funds illegally – Ewor alleges

Fubara

By Idowu Bankole

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has expressed concern that Rivers State do not have an appropriated budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Ewor expressed the concern on Wednesday, during a “thank you” visit to Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.

He explained that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara was yet to present the 2026 budget to the State Assembly for appropriation, adding that any spending of public funds without appropriation was illegal.

According to him, Fubara cannot effectively administer the state without synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

He added that the three arms of government must work together to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state in March 2025 over the protracted political crisis and was listed in September of the same year.

Although the state’s Executive Council had on Jan. 2, approved a N1.85 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, it has not been submitted to the State Assembly for appropriation.

Earlier, Chairman of Ahoada East local Government Council of Rivers, Mr Solomon Ochoma, commended Wike for his commitment to grassroots engagement for inclusive governance and development.

Ochoma said that the visit demonstrated a decisive action, institutional strength and development and would strengthen their result to remain united.

He pledged to realign with Wike’s vision for the prosperity of the LGA and the development of the state.

The Member representing Ahoada East I in the State Assembly, Queen William, thanked Wike for carrying women along throughout his tenure as governor in the state.

Williams added the women of the LGA would continue to work with him and follow him wherever he goes.

In his remarks, Wike explained that his visit was to thank the people for electing Tinubu in 2023 and to further mobilise them to do the same in 2027.

The minister thanked the people for acknowledging the numerous projects executed in the area and the state at large during his tenure as governor.

He added that besides road projects, connecting communities, he has also provided 10,000 jobs to the youths tight to projects, but was allegedly stopped by his successor, while other projects were discontinued.

Describing Fubara as a bad child with no gratitude, the minister urged the people to continue to work with progressive minds for the continued development of the state.