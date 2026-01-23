No bomb detected in Lagos schools – Police

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command, Thursday, dismissed as false a bomb threat sent to two private schools in the Ikeja Government Reserved Area ,GRA saying no explosive device was found after a comprehensive security sweep of the premises.



It was gathered that at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Human Resources Manager and the Chief Security Officer of the schools (names withheld) separately reported at the Ikeja Divisional Headquarters that they had received threatening WhatsApp messages from the same unknown number, alleging that explosive devices had been planted within the school compounds.



The development threw the schools into panic, forcing their closure from Wednesday.



Meanwhile, detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have launched a manhunt for the sender of the bomb threat messages, as efforts according to it, were being intensified to trace the phone number and unravel the identity of those behind the false alarm, with a view to prosecuting them in accordance with the law.



Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led a team of operatives, including personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear EOD-CBRN Unit, the Rapid Response Squad RRS and other tactical units, to the affected schools for an on-the-spot assessment, on Wednesday.



Also, yesterday, the Commander, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ayokunle Owolabi, visited the schools.



Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement, said: “A painstaking and comprehensive sweep of the entire school environment, including classrooms, administrative offices, halls, playgrounds and surrounding premises, was conducted by the EOD-CBRN experts to rule out the presence of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) or any other dangerous or suspicious materials. The operation yielded no explosive or hazardous device, and the schools were consequently declared safe for continued academic and administrative activities.



“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the investigation be intensified to trace, identify and apprehend the sender(s) of the threat message with a view to bringing them to justice in accordance with the law, while combined teams of police personnel have been strategically deployed on a permanent basis to the affected schools to ensure round-the-clock safety of students, staff and school facilities.



“The Lagos State Police Command assures parents, guardians, school authorities and the general public that the Command remains proactive, responsive and fully committed to maintaining peace, safety and public order across the state. Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activity or security concern to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870 and 09168630929”, she stated.