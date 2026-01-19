Nnewi Catholic Diocese responds to claims of Christianity renunciation by Catholic Knight

Sir James Louis Okoye

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, has reacted to reports surrounding the conduct of a Catholic Knight, Sir Louis-James Ebube Anaedo, who reportedly expressed his displeasure during the dedication of the Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral Church, Nnewi.

Sir Anaedo, a member of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI), was said to have protested during the cathedral’s dedication ceremony held on Wednesday, January 14, following what he perceived as insufficient recognition of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s contributions to the cathedral project.

The dedication Mass was presided over by His Eminence, Cardinal Francis Arinze. During the ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, acknowledged individuals and groups who contributed to the completion of the cathedral.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that Sir Anaedo became visibly upset during the programme, expressing concern that the late Senator Ubah’s contributions were not recognised in the manner he expected. He subsequently left the church, an action that generated widespread reactions among worshippers and on social media.

Sir Anaedo reportedly argued that Senator Ubah played a significant role in the early stages of the cathedral’s construction and deserved a more prominent form of recognition. He suggested that the diocese could have observed a moment of silence in the senator’s honour, formally acknowledged his family during the event, or taken steps to immortalise his contributions.

Reacting to the incident, the Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Rev. Fr. Martins Onwudiwe, clarified that the diocese did acknowledge the contributions of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah during the programme.

According to him, the diocesan bishop recognised and appreciated the senator’s role in the cathedral project, noting that expectations regarding the form or extent of recognition vary from person to person.

He stressed that the Church remains focused on reconciliation and pastoral care, adding that it is committed to engaging members who express grievances and guiding them appropriately.

“The Church, as a mother, is concerned about every member. When issues arise, our responsibility is dialogue, reconciliation and spiritual care,” Onwudiwe said.

Meanwhile, the Order of St. John International has also reacted to the incident. The Worthy President of Commandery 511, Nnewi, Noble C.Y. Egbosi, disclosed that a panel has been constituted in line with directives from the Supreme Subordinate to review the conduct of the member.

He said the outcome of the panel’s findings would determine the next steps to be taken by the order.