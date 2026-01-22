NJC okays 14 lawyers for appointment as Federal High Court judges

National Judicial Council

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 lawyers to President Bola Tinubu, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

The legal body said it took the decision at its 110th Meeting that held on January 13 and 14 .

According to the Council, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the lawyers were the successful candidates for the high court bench.

A statement that was signed by the Deputy Director of Information at the NJC, Mrs. Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, at the time the Council met, security report on the candidates was not available.

“Council, therefore, resolved to await the submission of the security report before forwarding the names of the candidates to the President.

“Having received the security report, with no adverse comments on any of the recommended candidates, Council, today, the 22nd day of January 2026, forwarded the names of the following candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, those recommended for the appointment are: Suleiman Amida Hassan, Muhammad Barau Saidu, Igboko Chinelo Conchita, Onuegbu Chioma Angela, Galumje Edingah, Ibrahim Vera Eneabo, Abubakar Musa Usman, Salihu Aisha Yunusa, Ikpeme Joy Bassey, Shehu Umaru Adamu, Mohammed Ibrahim Buba, Eigege-Binjin Nendelmum Judith, Usoro Kuyik Uduak and Nwoye Osinachi Donatus.