Nine years after, Zamfara medical student gets certificate after Lawal settles N25m debt

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has settled a N25 million debt of Zamfara medical student who graduated in 2017 in India.

Dr. Ibrahim Aliyu, a Zamfara-born medical graduate, has received his certificate from India’s SHRI B.M. Patil Medical College, after intervention by Governor Lawal.

Aliyu completed his studies in 2017 but was unable to claim his certificate due to unpaid tuition fees—a legacy issue from the previous administration.

His career prospects remained stalled until Governor Lawal’s administration stepped in.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, announced the payment during a briefing at the Polio Emergency Centre in Gusau.

She hailed the move as emblematic of the governor’s “Rescue Agenda,” emphasizing its alignment with human capital development and citizen welfare.

Dr. Aliyu expressed overwhelming gratitude, thanking the governor, Commissioner Maradun, and Alhaji Mustapha Marafa of the Hospital Services Management Board, describing the intervention as “career-saving.”

Dr Maradun urged Aliyu to “justify the investment” through diligent service to Zamfara’s health sector.

The intervention not only revives Aliyu’s professional aspirations but also signals the administration’s prioritization of education and healthcare—a critical need in Nigeria’s northwestern region