Nigeria’s inflation rate falls to 15.15% in December 2025

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

ABUJA — Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 15.15 percent in December 2025, down 2.18 percentage points from 17.33 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported.

The decline was revealed in the NBS Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December 2025, which also showed that inflation remains significantly lower than the 34.8 percent recorded in December 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in December 2025 was 0.54 percent, a 0.69 percentage point decrease from November’s 1.22 percent, indicating a slower rise in the general price level.

The NBS noted that recent adjustments in its CPI methodology explained projected spikes in December’s figures, emphasizing that the changes were technical and not reflective of deteriorating economic conditions.

Food inflation, a major component of overall inflation, also recorded a sharp decline. On a year-on-year basis, it stood at 10.84 percent in December 2025, down from 39.84 percent in December 2024. The decrease was largely driven by falling prices of tomatoes, garri, eggs, potatoes, carrots, millet, vegetables, plantain, beans, wheat grain, grounded pepper, and onions.

Regionally, the highest year-on-year food inflation was observed in Yobe (15.25%), Ogun (14.12%), and Abuja (13.24%), while the slowest increases were recorded in Akwa Ibom (4.34%), Sokoto (4.62%), and Plateau (6.19%).

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Imo (3.19%), Nasarawa (3.16%), and Yobe (1.18%), while Plateau (-2.76%), Rivers (-2.5%), and Zamfara (-1.93%) experienced declines.

The NBS data underscores continued moderation in price pressures across the country, signaling a positive trend for households and policymakers managing inflationary challenges.