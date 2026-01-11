Nigeria’s future is bright; Leadership must rise above ethnicity  —  Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Tambuwal.



By Musa Ubandawaki



Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s vast potential, insisting that the country’s future remains bright if leaders embrace selfless, inclusive, and people-centred governance.

Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto while speaking with journalists on the eve of his 60th birthday celebration, where he reflected on national leadership, youth development, unity, and the emerging opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Expressing gratitude to God for good health and life at 60, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives described the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s journey and the responsibilities of leadership at all levels.

“Nigeria is a great country whose enormous potential has been acknowledged for decades. While some progress has been made, we are still far from where we ought to be. There is much work to do, and that responsibility lies largely with leaders at the federal and state levels,” he said.

According to Tambuwal, the country’s greatest need at this moment is leadership that is genuinely committed to national development and the welfare of the people, rather than sectional or personal interests.

He maintained that despite present challenges, Nigeria can still be steered toward greatness with visionary and selfless leadership that prioritises equity, justice and opportunity for all citizens.

Speaking on youth development, Tambuwal urged leaders to go beyond rhetoric by investing deliberately in education, healthcare and skills acquisition, stressing that young people must be prepared today to lead tomorrow.

He said his administration as governor of Sokoto State placed strong emphasis on empowering youths, many of whom, he noted, are now excelling in leadership roles across the country.

“As leaders, we must intentionally identify young people with potential, nurture them and mentor them for future responsibilities. Leadership does not happen by accident; it must be cultivated,” he added.

Responding to questions on national unity, the former Speaker acknowledged Nigeria’s diversity as both a challenge and a strength, calling for deliberate efforts to manage differences through fairness and inclusion.

He recalled the philosophy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who emphasised understanding and managing differences rather than suppressing them, describing it as a timeless lesson for today’s leaders.

Tambuwal, however, expressed concern over what he described as increasing ethnic and regional polarisation in the country, urging the current administration to address perceived imbalances in governance and appointments.

“Nigeria cannot move forward if sections of the country feel excluded. Leadership must consciously build trust across regions and ethnic lines to reduce tensions and strengthen national cohesion,” he said.

On whether Nigerians could again expect the unifying leadership he demonstrated as Speaker of the 7th National Assembly, Tambuwal said he remains committed to rebuilding political trust through dialogue and collaboration.

He explained that the emerging coalition involving the ADC is aimed at bringing together Nigerians who share a commitment to unity, democracy and national renewal, rather than creating a new political order for its own sake.

“The goal is to rebuild confidence between leaders and citizens and to ensure that politics once again serves the people, not narrow interests,” he stated.

Addressing speculations about the ability of the ADC-led coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, Tambuwal said the movement is gaining momentum and attracting widespread attention across the country.

He attributed recent defections by some governors to political pressures and alignments with the centre, insisting that such moves are driven more by expediency than conviction.

Drawing from personal experience, Tambuwal recalled that as a sitting governor, he chose opposition politics based on principle, rather than aligning with the ruling party, in defence of democratic values and good governance.

He stressed that future elections must reflect the will of the people, warning that Nigerians are increasingly determined to defend democracy through lawful and constitutional means.

“The era of imposed outcomes is coming to an end. Nigerians are ready for credible elections, and any attempt to undermine that will be firmly resisted within the law,” he declared.

On the ADC, Tambuwal described the party as a work in progress, noting that consultations with stakeholders are ongoing and that a clear national position would soon be unveiled.

He concluded by affirming that whatever political path emerges from the coalition, it will be guided by a commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s unity, democracy and long-term future.