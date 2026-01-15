Nigeria’s carbon market launch signals $3.8b investment opportunity

President Tinubu

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

Nigeria has officially launched its long-awaited Carbon Market Framework, signaling a new era of climate action and economic opportunity.

The announcement, made during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, seen on the official X handle of the minister of environment sets the stage for the country to attract over $3.8 billion in annual investments, positioning it as a key player in the global green economy.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi described the launch as a decisive signal that Nigeria is now open for business in the global climate market.

Mrs. Majekodunmi noted that the launch is a signal that Nigeria is now fully open for climate business, projecting that the carbon market could attract more than $3.8 billion in investment annually.

She stressed that the initiative would unlock opportunities in renewable energy, reforestation, sustainable agriculture, and clean technology.

The newly launched framework provides a clear regulatory and institutional structure for carbon trading in Nigeria, making it easier for investors to participate in the rapidly growing carbon credit market.

By facilitating financing for climate-focused projects, the framework aims to reduce emissions while stimulating economic growth and creating jobs.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to global climate goals, emphasizing the framework’s alignment with the country’s obligations under the Paris Agreement and its Energy Transition Plan.

“Nigeria is committed to reducing emissions while promoting economic development.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to boost clean energy adoption, build resilient infrastructure, and enhance climate-smart agriculture.”Lawal said.

The minister also underscored the significance of Nigeria’s participation at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, noting the strengthened partnerships with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in areas such as technology transfer and innovation.