Nigerian shippers reject port fees hike, fear inflation

…Fees adjustments, council’s statutory mandate — NSC

By Tunde Oso

The National Shippers Association of Nigeria (NSAN) has rejected the recent increase of port service charges approved by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), warning that the move could raise trade costs and aggravate inflation.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, after a maritime stakeholders meeting, the association said the upward review process was flawed, alleging that shippers and other segments in the maritime sector were excluded from consultations required under the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act.

However, the NSC Head of Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu, explained that the recent adjustments were approved strictly under the council’s statutory mandate as the Port Economic Regulator.

NSAN, which represents cargo owners nationwide, described the development as a breach of regulatory trust. “This is not just a procedural oversight; it is a regulatory failure,” the association said, arguing that the Council appeared to prioritise terminal operators’ profitability over the interests of shippers and the wider economy.

NSAN cautioned that the higher charges could increase landing costs for imports, worsen inflationary pressures, and create uncertainty for businesses already grappling with high operating costs.

The group also questioned the value proposition of the increase, noting that port efficiency has not improved sufficiently to justify higher tariffs.

The association called on the NSC to immediately suspend implementation of the new charges and convene an inclusive stakeholder meeting within 14 days to agree on a transparent framework for future tariff reviews.

“We trust that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council will act with the integrity and fairness envisioned in its enabling Act,” said Alhaji Jamilu M. Goma, Acting National President of NSAN.

NSAN said copies of the objection were also sent to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the National Assembly, and key private sector bodies, including MAN, NACCIMA and NECA.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of NSAN, Alhaji Ali Madugu, said the decision by the shipping lines to increase tariffs by almost 60 per cent arbitrarily was made without consulting NSAN or other relevant stakeholders in the shipping industry.

Madugu added: “We reject the recent tariff increase by service providers in the shipping industry, the shipping line, they arbitrarily woke up and increased their tariffs without really consulting with us, the cargo owners,” he said.

He stressed that NSAN members are the cargo owners, that there would be no shipping lines without them, and that it is only appropriate for the NSC and operators to consult them and reach an agreement before implementing any form of tariff increase.

NSAN Secretary General, Ijeoma Ezeasor, said “We are rejecting it, and if at the end of this meeting the port charges are not reversed, we as stakeholders will go into meetings and address the public going forward,” Ezeasor said.

She noted that opposition to the charges cut across the industry, adding “every of the stakeholders, including freight forwarders rejected the charges.”

It was earlier reported that the Nigerian Shippers Council had ordered all shipping companies, agents, and terminal operators at Nigerian ports to halt any tariff increases or adjustments until they have fully consulted with stakeholders.

The NSC stressed that all tariff reviews are conducted through a transparent, structured, and well-defined regulatory process.

It added, “Notwithstanding, shipping companies, agents, and terminal operators are hereby directed to suspend any intended review of charges until they have duly consulted and engaged their stakeholders. As the Port Economic Regulator, the NSC will wield the big stick against any port service providers disrupting port operations,” it added.

The Western Zone Coordinator of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Alhaji Femi Anifowose, said stakeholders were blindsided by the decision. “Somebody cannot just wake up one day and decide to increase charges without consulting the stakeholders, and the Shippers Council has given them a letter to that effect, which is wrong,” he said.