Nigerian shippers reject port fees hike, fear inflation

By Tunde Oso

The National Shippers Association of Nigeria (NSAN) has rejected the recent increases in port service charges approved by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), warning that the move could raise trade costs and aggravate inflation.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, after a maritime stakeholders meeting, the association said the upward review was flawed, alleging that shippers and other segments in the maritime sector were excluded from consultations required under the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act.

However, the NSC Head of Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu, explained that the recent adjustments were approved strictly under the Council’s statutory mandate as the Port Economic Regulator.

NSAN cautioned that the higher charges could increase landing costs for imports, woraasen inflationary pressures, and create uncertainty for businesses already grappling with high operating costs.

The association called for suspension in implementation of the new charges pending an inclusive stakeholder meeting to agree on a framework for tariff reviews.

“We trust that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council will act with fairness envisioned in its enabling Act,” said Alhaji Jamilu M. Goma, Acting National President of NSAN.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of NSAN, Alhaji Ali Madugu, said the decision by the shipping lines to increase tariffs by almost 60 per cent arbitrarily was made without consulting NSAN or other relevant stakeholders in the shipping industry.

Madugu added: “We reject the recent tariff increase by service providers in the shipping industry, the shipping line, they arbitrarily woke up and increased their tariffs without really consulting with us, the cargo owners”.

The NSC had ordered all shipping companies, agents, and terminal operators at Nigerian ports to halt any tariff increases or adjustments until they have fully consulted with stakeholders.

The NSC stressed that all tariff reviews are conducted through a transparent, structured, and well-defined regulatory process

“Notwithstanding, shipping companies, agents, and terminal operators are hereby directed to suspend any intended review of charges until they have duly consulted and engaged their stakeholders. As the Port Economic Regulator, the NSC will wield the big stick against any port service providers disrupting port operations,” it added.