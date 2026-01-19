Fubara

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirming his authority and commitment to peace on Saturday at the closing of the 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament in Port Harcourt.

Another headline features the Federal Government’s efforts to settle debts owed to electricity generation companies (GenCos) which are facing mounting challenges as the debt burden rose by 62.5% to ₦6.5 trillion at the end of 2025, from ₦4 trillion at the start of the year.

Vanguard also reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, dismissed claims that officers arrested peaceful protesters in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with growing concerns that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed recapitalisation programme could weaken market depth, restrict funding to the real sector, stifle competition and ultimately slow economic growth, undermining the policy’s intent.

Next paper, The Punch leads with petrol imports, which remained Nigeria’s main source of fuel in 2025, accounting for 62.47% of the country’s total Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption.

Finally, The Nation leads with banks ramping up strategies as recapitalisation nears its final phase, with 52 working days left to meet new capital requirements, driving interest in quick private equity deals and licence reclassification.

Vanguard News