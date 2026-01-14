Nigerian newspapers review: Nigeria’s oil, gas exploration defies FG effort, drops by 14%

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Nigeria’s oil and gas exploration activity dropping by 14% and defying the Federal Government’s efforts to boost the sector.

Another headline focuses on residents of eastern Sokoto communities, particularly Tidibale in Isa Local Government Area, who are fleeing in large numbers following fresh threats from bandit kingpin Bello Turji.

Vanguard also reports that the World Bank announced on Tuesday that Nigeria’s economy is on track to record its fastest growth in more than a decade, upgrading its forecast for the country’s economic growth to 4.4 per cent for 2026 and 2027.

Moving to the next Newspaper, The Guardian leads with concerns around the nearly ₦6 trillion budget proposed by South-East governors for this year, as it could be undermined if the ongoing Monday sit-at-home order is not reversed.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Nigerian states earmarking a total of ₦525.23bn for security votes and related operations between 2023 and 2025, based on an analysis of approved budget figures.

Finally, The Nation’s biggest headline states that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts received a boost on Tuesday as the United States delivered critical military assets to support ongoing operations against terrorists and other non-state actors.

Vanguard News