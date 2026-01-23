Nigerian newspapers review: [Kaduna abductions] US raises fresh concerns, tasks FG on stronger action

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the United States calling on the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to safeguard Christian communities following the abduction of 177 worshippers in Kaduna State.

Another headline features the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, declining the House of Assembly’s request to set up a seven-man panel to probe alleged gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, citing existing court orders restraining him from doing so.

Vanguard also reports that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Professor Joash Amupitan, to conduct credible, transparent and widely acceptable elections ahead of 2027.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that Nigeria has about 14.3 million drug users but fewer than 200 treatment centres, most of which do not treat addiction, making efforts to tackle substance abuse difficult amid high costs, easy drug access, unemployment and rising poverty.

Next paper, The Punch leads with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde reaffirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, saying he remains comfortable in the opposition party despite ongoing defections by politicians to the ruling APC.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Federal Government has repositioned food security as a core economic and national security strategy, with Vice President Kashim Shettima saying the Back to Farm Initiative would curb inflation, ease foreign exchange pressure and stabilise conflict-affected food-producing areas.

Vanguard News