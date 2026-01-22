Nigerian newspapers review: [Kaduna abductions] Rescue victims now – ACF, CAN, SOKAPU, ECWA, others tell FG

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Police and Kaduna State Government’s denial of mass abduction of worshippers at Kurmin Wali community of Kajuru Local Government Area, drawing the ire of stakeholders in the Nigerian project, as they called for public apologies from the authorities and immediate rescue of the victims.

Another headline states that five soldiers were killed when a Boko Haram suicide bomber rammed into a military convoy in the Timbuktu triangle in Borno State, while an unspecified number of troops were injured.

Vanguard also reports that the federal government has announced plans to abolish the long-standing Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy by empowering polytechnics to award degrees, in a major reform aimed at repositioning technical and vocational education as a driver of national development.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian’s top headline states that the Labour Party’s leadership verdict has altered opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the federal government moving to fast-track the prosecution of about 5,000 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, stating the party’s strategies, which he believes would guarantee President Bola Tinubu’s second term in office.

Vanguard News