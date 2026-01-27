Nigerian newspapers review: [Coup] 16 indicted officers to face court-martial – DHQ

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealing that 16 officers were indicted and will face court-martial over their involvement in the plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

Another headline features the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissing speculations over Vice President Kashim Shettima’s replacement as President Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Vanguard also reports that the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Marwa (retd), said 15 million Nigerians use hard drugs.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that residents are on the brink as rents spike above yearly income in major cities.

Next newspaper, The Punch, reports that 400,000 people are jostling for 50,000 police jobs.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that Kano quakes with Governor Abba Yusuf and state lawmakers’ defection to the APC.

Vanguard News