Nigerian newspapers review: [60 years after] Why Nzeogwu coup was inevitable — Major-Gen. IBM Haruna

Then: Major-General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi Haruna

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a 60-year-old reflection on the January 15, 1966 coup, with Major-General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi Haruna (retd) saying the Nzeogwu coup was needed to halt widespread corruption, political breakdown and ethnic crises that had crippled governance and pushed Nigeria to the brink of collapse.

Another headline states that the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reached a landmark agreement to improve lecturers’ welfare and ensure industrial harmony and stable academic calendars in federal universities.

Vanguard also reports that the United States’ State Department plans to pause visa processing for nationals of 75 countries, including Nigeria, deemed likely to rely on welfare and public benefits.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with the criticism that a $9 million US lobbying deal meant to boost Nigeria’s image has drawn, highlighting the Tinubu administration’s diplomatic missteps and desperation amid rising insecurity.

Next paper, The Punch’s lead headline states that at least 5,000 Nigerians hoping to migrate to the US could face delays due to new visa restrictions announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, affecting Nigeria and 74 other countries.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that additional members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have joined calls to halt the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.

Vanguard News