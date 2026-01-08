Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] PDP faction to hold talks with Obi, Atiku

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, who says his faction of the party will hold high-level talks with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to forge a strong opposition against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Another headline features the killings of about nine farmers and National Park operatives by suspected bandits and herdsmen in Oyo and Benue states, as police thwart an attempted attack and planned child kidnapping in Kaduna State.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) cautioned that soaring taxes, poor wages and a growing national debt are endangering the country’s economic health and democratic stability.

Moving to the next Newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that 19 months after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local governments, state governors are exploring loopholes in the constitution as they continue their dominance.

Next paper, The Punch leads with findings on the 36 states as they are projected to receive about N5.07trn in VAT funds in 2026 under the new VAT sharing formula introduced by the National Tax Acts.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline features two prominent labour leaders, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and NLC President Joe Ajaero, differing on the effect of the new tax laws on workers, with the latter warning that the laws, effective January 1, target minimum wage earners.

Vanguard News