Nigeria–US Military Alliance: COAS urges deepened strategic engagement

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for deeper strategic cooperation between the Nigerian Army (NA) and the United States Army to effectively address Nigeria’s evolving and complex security challenges.

The COAS made the call on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, when the United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore, paid him a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Lieutenant General Shaibu commended the United States Government for its enduring partnership and sustained support to the Nigerian Army, noting that the NA has benefitted significantly from American military professionalism and institutional expertise. He revealed that he and several Principal Staff Officers are alumni of renowned United States professional military institutions, describing this as a testament to the depth and positive impact of the bilateral military relationship.

The COAS stressed that the Nigerian Army remains eager to leverage the extensive experience of the United States Army in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He therefore advocated the expansion of cooperation in areas aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, institutional capacity, doctrine development, and strategic capability.

According to him, international military partnerships remain critical in complementing Nigeria’s internal security architecture and advancing sustainable peace and stability across the country.

In her remarks, Lieutenant Colonel Moore expressed appreciation for the cordial and mutually beneficial relationship between the two armies. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening existing ties while exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in capacity building, intelligence sharing, and joint operational planning.

The Defence Attaché also disclosed that the United States remains committed to supporting the Nigerian Army in key non-kinetic areas, including humanitarian assistance and troop welfare initiatives, which she noted are essential for sustaining morale and operational effectiveness in the field.