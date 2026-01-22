Nigeria shows strong recovery, says Oduwole at World Economic Forum

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA — The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has said that Nigeria’s economy is showing strong signs of recovery, with growth above four percent, inflation falling, and renewed interest from local and foreign investors.

Oduwole said the country’s economic reforms, investment drive and global partnerships are reshaping Nigeria’s outlook and attracting fresh capital.

The minister made the remarks in an interview with CNN at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Bank projects continued growth above four percent, while inflation has been halved between 2024 and 2025.

She said, “The growth is over 4% and projected to continue growing strongly by the World Bank, highest in over a decade. Inflation has been halved between 2024 and 2025.”

Oduwole described the ‘Nigeria House’ debut in Davos WEF as a platform to showcase the country’s reform story, investment opportunities and trade priorities to global investors and policymakers.

She also said trade systems are being modernised, including port operations. “We have a single window project that’s going live at the end of this quarter. When you talk about investors coming in, the decisions that they’re taking are based on the fact that they can do business with the Nigerians,” Oduwole explained.

Highlighting Nigeria’s trade relationship with the United States, she said, “The United States remains our strong strategic partner. We launched a commercial investment partnership in June last year. U.S. businesses work very closely with Nigerian businesses. And, you know, businesses just want to do business.”

The minister said Nigeria is pursuing long-term reforms, improving infrastructure, export growth and trade access, and taking a leadership role under the African Continental Free Trade Area, while also noting the opening of air cargo corridors with 13 African countries, halving freight costs for exporters.