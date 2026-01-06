Nigeria ranked 5th best English-speaking country in Africa, 29th in world [Full List]

Education First (EF), a global leader in culturally immersive education, has published the 2025 edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), which ranks adult English language skills across 123 countries and regions worldwide.

According to EF, the index remains the world’s most comprehensive assessment of English proficiency, drawing insights from millions of test participants globally.

“English remains the world’s most widely shared language for international communication. In a time of growing global complexity, its role as a common bridge between cultures, economies, and ideas is more important than ever,” said Kate Bell, author of the EF EPI and EF’s Head of Assessment.

The EF EPI 2025 is based on results from 2.2 million test takers who completed the EF Skills Evaluation Technology (EF SET), the world’s largest free standardized English test available to both individuals and organizations. This year’s report also marks a milestone, as speaking and writing skills were assessed for the first time, using proprietary artificial intelligence technology developed by Efekta Education Group, EF’s education technology arm.

Globally, South Africa’s English language skills ranked 13th in the world and first in Africa, making it the highest-ranked country on the continent. It is closely followed by Zimbabwe, which also ranked 13th globally and second in Africa.

Kenya and Zambia ranked 19th and 27th globally, placing them third and fourth in Africa, while Nigeria ranked 29th worldwide, emerging as the fifth-best English-speaking country in Africa.

1. South Africa

South Africa leads Africa due to the widespread use of English in government, education, media, and business. As an official language, it acts as a unifying medium in a multilingual society and is central to commerce and higher education.

2. Zimbabwe

English is the primary language of instruction and administration in Zimbabwe. High literacy rates and long-standing British educational influence have helped maintain strong English proficiency.

3. Kenya

English, alongside Swahili, is an official language in Kenya. It is widely used in schools, courts, government institutions, and urban professional settings, supporting the country’s strong performance.

4. Zambia

English is Zambia’s official language and the main medium of instruction in schools. Its consistent use in governance and education has bolstered the country’s English proficiency.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria ranks among Africa’s top English-speaking nations. English serves as the official language and primary means of communication, widely used in education, governance, media, and business.

6. Ghana

English is Ghana’s official language and the main medium of instruction from primary to tertiary education. Its use in public administration and international engagement strengthens proficiency levels.

7. Uganda

English is Uganda’s official language, widely used in schools, government, and professional environments. It also plays an important role in regional trade and diplomacy.

8. Ethiopia

Although not official, English is widely taught in secondary schools and universities and serves as the main language for higher education and international affairs.

9. Tunisia

English use is growing in Tunisia, especially among youth and professionals. While Arabic and French dominate, English is increasingly important in technology, tourism, and higher education.

10. Morocco

English is gaining popularity in Morocco among students and the business community, seen as a key tool for global trade and international relations.

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