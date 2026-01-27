Nigeria key partner in Iran’s Africa engagement – Envoy

Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, Mr. Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has said that Nigeria occupies a central role in Iran’s engagement with Africa, describing Abuja as a strategic gateway to West Africa.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, he highlighted Nigeria’s political influence, population strength, and regional leadership as key factors that make the country a vital partner for Iran in advancing diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation across the continent.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through trade, education, science, and cultural exchanges.

He said, “In our belief and foreign policy approach, Nigeria’s position in Africa is very significant. Your country is a main gate to West Africa, and we count on Nigeria as a key and important partner on the continent.”

Mr. Raja further noted that both countries have maintained diplomatic ties for more than 53 years, and expressed optimism that the appointment of a new Nigerian ambassador to Tehran would enhance collaboration and deepen existing relations.

He emphasised that Iran views Nigeria as a reliable partner for joint initiatives on regional and international platforms and is ready to provide opportunities for cooperation in education, including scholarships for Nigerian students.

He also encouraged closer media and institutional engagement between the two countries to ensure direct and accurate information exchange on trade, industry, culture, science, and security matters.

Beyond Africa, Mr. Raja addressed the recent unrest in Iran, saying the security situation has now returned to normal.

He insisted that protests, initially sparked by economic concerns, were exploited by terrorist elements and foreign agents seeking to destabilise the country.

He said, “We are looking for peace in the region, but at the same time we are fully vigilant and ready to defend our country, our integrity and our territory.”

He added that temporary internet restrictions imposed during the peak of the unrest were necessary to prevent coordination between violent groups inside Iran and their external sponsors, but services have since largely been restored.

On allegations of foreign involvement, he said, “There is no doubt that hostile countries intervened through their agents and intelligence services to provoke instability and violence in Iran.”

The ambassador also addressed comments by United States President Donald Trump, describing them as a direct threat to Iran’s sovereignty.

“No sovereign nation can tolerate a foreign president openly calling on its people to come to the streets, destabilise security and damage public property,” he said.