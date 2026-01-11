Nigeria have good chance of winning AFCON – Algeria’s Mahrez

Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez has given high praise to Nigeria’s national team after the Desert Foxes were eliminated from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Algeria fell 2-0 to the Super Eagles in Saturday’s quarter-final, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealing Nigeria’s place in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the defeat, Mahrez highlighted the promise of the Nigerian squad.

“Maybe it will be the time for Nigeria to win. They have a good generation but sometimes, you can have a good generation and you don’t win, but I think they have a good chance,” he said.

Nigeria, chasing their fourth AFCON title, will face Morocco in the semi-finals. The other semi-final will see Egypt take on Senegal.

Vanguard News