Nigeria burns while Presidency defends lunch photos in Paris — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the Presidency over what he described as misplaced priorities, accusing it of focusing on defending photographs of President Bola Tinubu’s meals in Paris at a time Nigeria was battling hunger, insecurity and economic hardship.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, the former vice president faulted the Presidency’s latest ‘stop press’ and questioned its sense of urgency amid worsening national conditions.

He said: “The Presidency’s latest ‘stop press’ is a textbook case of misplaced priorities and official shamelessness. That is not leadership. It is tone-deafness in power.

“While communities in Niger State and other parts of the country are under attack and families can no longer afford basic food, the Presidency is busy explaining camera phones, image quality and photo editing.

Atiku also dismissed the Presidency’s outrage over claims that the images were generated by Artificial Intelligence or forged, saying such reactions lacked moral force, given past controversies.

He said: “On the claim of AI or forgery, the outrage is unconvincing. When credibility is eroded, doubt follows naturally. The real falsehood is not a photograph. It is the daily distortion of leadership priorities.

“Nigeria is burning. The Presidency is editing pictures. It is time for the Presidency to abandon public relations theatrics, return home, and confront the emergencies facing Nigerians – hunger, insecurity, and economic collapse with urgency, humility, and action. That is the minimum Nigerians expect.”