Niger attack: End normalisation of mass killings, Obi tells FG

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of over 40 people in a terrorist attack on Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Domo community of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, urging the Federal Government to halt what he described as the growing normalisation of mass killings across the country.

In a statement on his X handle, the 2023 presidential candidate said the renewed wave of violence showed that Nigeria was entering the new year under the shadow of persistent insecurity.

Obi said the Niger attack was part of a broader nationwide crisis, pointing to a series of deadly incidents recorded in different states within days.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress said, “It is deeply worrisome and unacceptable that, as we usher in a new year, the cycle of senseless killings and insecurity continues unchecked across our nation. In Niger State, we once again witnessed the horrific loss of over 40 lives in a brutal terrorist attack at the Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Domo community of Borgu Local Government Area.

“Armed bandits struck Bong village in Doemak District of Plateau State, leaving multiple people dead. Two days ago, several communities in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State were attacked by bandits. On New Year’s Day in Katsina State, the Unguwar Naino community was also attacked, with several lives lost and many others injured.

“These incidents form part of a disturbing and tragic pattern of violence that has sadly become normalized. The repeated failure to provide basic security for citizens is a national shame. As a nation, we cannot continue to normalize these killings. The protection of lives must remain the foremost responsibility of government.

“What Nigerians urgently need is an all-hands-on-deck approach: a coordinated, capable, and decisive effort to end the menace of insecurity that has become a daily occurrence.”