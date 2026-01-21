Netanyahu to join US-led ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

(FILES) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a press conference with US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on October 8, 2025 that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, hailing it as a “historic and unprecedented” step to ending the two-year-old war. Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he had agreed to take part as a member of the board, which he said would be composed of world leaders.

No further details were provided.

The announcement came days after Netanyahu’s office said Israel opposed the composition of the board, which Trump unveiled as part of his plan to end the Gaza war.

The prime minister’s office said at that time that the board, which Trump introduced as part of his plan to end the Gaza war, had been announced without coordination with Israel and ran counter to Israeli policy. (Xinhua/NAN)