Nestlé infant formula in Nigeria safe, not part of UK recall — NAFDAC

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Monday reassured Nigerians that all Nestlé infant formulae sold in the country are safe for consumption and not affected by the ongoing recall in over 50 countries.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this in a press release following widespread public concern over Nestlé UK’s voluntary recall of specific batches of SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula due to the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin linked to nausea and vomiting.

“The Agency wishes to reassure the public, healthcare professionals, parents, guardians and caregivers that all Nestlé Infant Formulae currently approved for marketing in Nigeria are safe and are not part of the recall,” Adeyeye said.

She explained that the recalled products were limited to UK batches and were never registered nor approved for sale in Nigeria.

“The Agency did not register the UK batches that are being recalled,” she stressed.

According to NAFDAC, the SMA range sold in Nigeria is manufactured at Nestlé Tuas Factory in Singapore and duly registered with the Agency. The registered products include SMA Gold 1 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2783), SMA Gold 2 (B1-2780) and SMA Gold 3 (B1-2781).

NAFDAC further confirmed that both the SMA and NAN ranges produced for the Nigerian market are not part of the affected batches involved in the voluntary and precautionary recall abroad.

Adeyeye explained that the recall in other countries was due to the potential presence of cereulide, an extremely heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus.

“This alert has been issued purely as a precautionary measure in the interest of public health, consistent with NAFDAC’s statutory responsibility to keep Nigerians informed of emerging global food safety concerns, even where the likelihood of local exposure remains minimal,” she said.

However, the NAFDAC boss warned that risks could still arise from unauthorised importation, online purchases, or personal carriage of such products during international travel.

“The risks associated with smuggled products and unregulated online transactions cannot be entirely excluded,” she cautioned.

Adeyeye assured Nigerians that the Agency continues to maintain strict regulatory oversight through product registration, routine surveillance and post-market monitoring to ensure that all food products, especially infant nutrition products, meet approved safety, quality and labelling standards.

“NAFDAC remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians, particularly infants and other vulnerable populations.

“The Agency will not hesitate to take prompt regulatory action should any product be found to pose a risk to public health,” she declared.

Adeyeye urged members of the public to remain vigilant and rely only on verified information from NAFDAC and other competent authorities.

“Please discard the recalled products if found, and report any suspicion of their sale or distribution to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-162-3322,” Adeyeye advised.

She also encouraged Nigerians to report any adverse events or side effects through NAFDAC’s e-reporting platforms on the Agency’s official website.

Reaffirming the Agency’s mandate, Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.”