NECBAN gears up for ward-by-ward sensitization to secure Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – In a bold move ahead of the 2027 general elections, a leading grassroots mobilization and advocacy group has unveiled plans for an ambitious ward-to-ward sensitization campaign targeting women across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas to rally support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The Network for Capacity Building for Nigerians, NECBAN, vows to traverse every corner of the country, mobilizing women to turn out in massive numbers and fulfill their civic duties at the polls.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, NECBAN President Hajia Hussena Otaru emphasized the group’s alignment with President Tinubu’s transformative vision.

“We undertake awareness programmes for Nigerian women so as to enable them identify fully in the affairs of their country and to attain self actualization and empowerment. We promote grassroots educational mobilisation and to some extent provide aid to indigent students of educational institutions,” she stated.

Hajia Otaru highlighted one of NECBAN’s core missions: to “educate, empower and train Nigerians to participate in national development.”

The NGO also shoulders the vital task of instilling national values, fostering the right attitudes toward sustainable development, and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu’s track record, she noted his inclusive policies for women and economic reforms poised to elevate Nigeria globally.

“President Tinubu has carried women along in his administration and has put in place policies that would make Nigeria among the best economies in the world,” Hajia Otaru affirmed.

“The renewed hope agenda of the president is producing positive results and the only way to appreciate the good works is to renew his mandate in 2027 so that he will complete all the projects he has started.”

She also lauded the Renewed Hope Initiative led by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, calling it a game-changer for Nigerian women and girls.

“Besides, the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been of tremendous help to Nigerian women and girl child. The best encouragement is to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is re-elected,” she added.

According to her: “With campaigns on standby, NECBAN members are primed for action.”

Hajia Otaru revealed that the group has already kicked off consultations, sensitization drives, and mobilization efforts, awaiting only the Independent National Electoral Commission’s, INEC, green light to launch full-scale operations.