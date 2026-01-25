Ndume urges Military to sustain operations in Sambisa, other Boko Haram hideouts

Senator Ali Ndume

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has called on the military authorities and troops to sustain the ongoing operations in the Sambisa Forests, Mandara Mountains bordering the Cameroun Republic, the Timbuktu Triangle and the shores of the Lake Chad region in order to stem the tide of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

He revealed that, many years ago, he was one of the strong advocates, calling upon the Military to take the war to the doorstep of insurgents, be proactive rather than reactive, which he added, is what is manifested now against the terrorists.

The Senator praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the other Service Chiefs, and the Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their commitment to these new strategies to end the ongoing Boko Haram crisis, reflecting Nigerians’ concerns.

Recalled that the ongoing massive clearance of Boko Haram enclaves, which started earlier in January this year by troops of OPHK, has yielded positive results as dozens of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and some of their Commanders were neutralized, with recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition.

Senator Ndume in a press statement he personally signed, a copy which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Sunday “hailed troops, especially the Nigerian Army, Airforce, Police, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters and other security agencies for their sacrifice and commitment aims to end the over 16-year killings and destructions in Borno state and the entire North East by the terrorists”.

He also acknowledged the support and contributions by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, his counterparts from other states of Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba, which led to the relative peace currently enjoyed in the North East sub-region.

Ndume, the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, noted that the synergy among the military, the government, and resilient civilians led to the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement of millions of hitherto displaced persons back to their liberated homes/communities.

“For many years ago, I was one of the strong advocates, calling upon the Military to take the war to the doorsteps of insurgents, and to remain proactive rather than reactive. I am happy because this is what is manifested now against terrorists.

“I humbly call on the military authorities to sustain the ongoing operations in the Sambisa Forests, Mandara Mountains bordering the Cameroun Republic, the Timbuktu Triangle and shores of the Lake Chad region to stem the tide of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists”. Ndume stated.

He therefore urged the people to continue to give credible information on the whereabouts or movement of terrorists or criminals to the relevant security agencies, adding that fighting insecurity, such as terrorism, banditry, or kidnapping, should not be left on the shoulders of the government or security agencies alone.

Ndume prayed Allah (God) to grant Eternal Rest to the Souls of the departed heroes during the renewed onslaught, and wished the injured ones a quick recovery for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice for defending their fatherland.

Vanguard News