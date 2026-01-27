Ndidi mourns father, recalls last call before motor accident

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has mourned the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, describing their last phone call as a painful farewell he did not fully realise at the time.

The retired military officer died on Tuesday in a road accident in Umunede, Delta State.

Reacting to the loss, Ndidi poured out his grief in an emotional Instagram story on Tuesday, “Eeraq you call me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me … What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again Na only memories?…,” he wrote.

Ndidi also recalled how he dedicated his first-ever goal for Nigeria to his father, noting that the celebration was inspired by Sunday Ndidi’s admiration for former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo. “Even when I score my first national team goal I do that Papilo dance for you, but you just go like that EERAQ” he added, lamenting his father’s sudden passing.

Meanwhile, Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, confirmed the tragedy in a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing condolences to the midfielder and his family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the club said.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”