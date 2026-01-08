NCAA warns airlines, plans stiffer penalties for chronic flight delays, cancellations

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has warned domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and cancellations, saying it will push for stiffer penalties against operators.

Spokesperson for the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, Thursday, said while Federal Government has consistently supported airlines in the face of industry challenges, recent events have made it necessary to impose heavier ramifications where poor operational performance persists.

Achimugu, who spoke on X, formerly Twitter, said while the majority of flight disruptions are not caused by the airlines, there is a need for airlines to improve communication during flight disruptions.

The statement reads: “We will be pushing for stiffer penalties against domestic airlines for chronic delays.

We have protected operators, stood for them, explained for them, been insulted by them, and supported them because it is the right thing to do. Majority of flight disruptions are not caused by the airlines, but recent events justify the need for heavier ramifications where there is recurrent inefficiency.

“The natural law of nature is that when an industry is supported by government in the way that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu has done; in the way that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has done; in the way that the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo has done; in the way that our Consumer Protection Department has done, the least expectation of reciprocity is for remarkable improvements to reflect in flight operations and some other aspects.

“One understands, and has reiterated the challenging operating environment that operators have to meander in an industry that is starting to improve in terms of policies driven by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development (read the CTC Practice Direction, IDERA, Consumer Protection awareness, etc) but there are some lapses that are inexcusable.

“Immeasurable times, I have stressed the need for airlines to improve communication during flight delays and cancellations. I have stressed the need to comply with the regulations in the areas of HOTAC and First Needs Compensation.

“The failure to manage information properly, as well as poor passenger handling, has been responsible for the majority of passenger violence at our airport terminals.

“Not too long ago, the US authorities fined Jet Blue airline to the tune of two million dollars for chronic delayed flights, the first of its kind in the US.

“Regulations may evolve as challenges take expression and impact the industry. The NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders, and a review that strengthens the authority to enforce compliance for both passengers and operators has to be done.”